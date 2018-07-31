Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened outside Central Station on Hope Street

Two men were seriously assaulted following a large-scale disturbance in Glasgow city centre on Saturday.

The incident, which followed the Rangers v Wigan game, happened outside Central Station on Hope Street, near Argyle Street, at about 18:40.

The victims, aged 50 and 56, were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police said extensive inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances. Officers are examining CCTV and speaking to local businesses.

'Abhorrent behaviour'

Det Sgt Kenny McDonald from Stewart Street CID said: "A large group of men were involved in this reckless and violent incident and it is important that we gather us much information as possible to help us trace the individuals involved.

"We were made aware of two men being injured, however from CCTV inquiries, we believe it is likely that more people were hurt during the disturbance. We would urge anyone who was injured to come forward.

"We would also ask any members of the public who witnessed what happened, and particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, to get in touch.

"This type of abhorrent behaviour will not be tolerated."