Glasgow & West Scotland

Fire crews fight blaze at Glasgow's derelict Stobhill Hospital

  • 31 July 2018

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a derelict hospital in Glasgow.

The fire broke out at Stobhill Hospital, in the Springburn area of the city, at about 18:15.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances and an aerial ladder were at the scene.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites