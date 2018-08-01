Image copyright Google Image caption The man targeted Farmfoods on Edinburgh Road about 18:50 on Tuesday

Detectives are hunting a man who attempted to rob a Glasgow supermarket at gunpoint.

A customer filmed the hooded suspect, who was dressed in black, as he fled Farmfoods on Edinburgh Road, Cranhill.

Police said the man threatened a woman working on the checkout with the weapon at about 18:50 on Tuesday but fled empty-handed.

The suspect is white, 5ft 11in, of slim build and was wearing a hoodie with a scarf covering his face.

He was also wearing gloves, jeans and black shoes.

Footage shared on Facebook shows the man, who is brandishing a pistol, leaving the store as staff and customers looked on.

The woman who filmed the clip said her children, aged five and six, were in the queue and witnessed the crime.

Det Insp Alasdair Barlow said: "Although nobody required medical treatment, this was a terrifying incident for the staff and the customers within the shop.

"We know there was a number of people within the shop at the time and would urge anyone who hasn't spoken to us already to come forward.

"We would also urge anyone who was in the area of Edinburgh Road last night who may have seen a man matching the description before or after the incident to contact us."