Image caption Officers at the pre-raid briefing

Homes and businesses have been raided in Glasgow as part of a major crackdown on "industrial scale" benefit fraud.

Police Scotland said Operation Arnos, which targeted addresses in Govanhill, is the biggest of its kind to be mounted by the force.

More than 100 officers were joined by staff from the Department of Work and Pensions, HM Revenue & Customs and Home Office Immigration Enforcement.

An organised crime group is behind the fraud, which could be as much as £4.6m.

Police said the first phase targeted members of the crime gang while the second focused on the facilitators.

Image caption Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald said the problem was on an "industrial scale"

Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald said the offensive has been planned since late last year.

She said: "Today's operation is the largest of its kind since Police Scotland came into being.

"Quite simply it is targeting organised crime in one of our local communities here in Govanhill.

"What we are dealing with today is an almost industrial scale benefit fraud, an attack on the UK benefits system by an organised crime group.

Officers are also looking for evidence of people trafficking and illegal immigration.