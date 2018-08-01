Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A73 Airdrie Road at its junction with Castlehill Road, Carluke

A man was seriously injured after he lost control of his car and it crashed into a wall in South Lanarkshire.

The accident happened about 18:50 on Tuesday on the A73 Airdrie Road at its junction with Castlehill Road, Carluke.

The 29-year-old driver of the silver Renault Megane was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he is in a serious condition.

Sgt Craig McDonald urged anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

He said: "I would appeal to any motorists who were on the road on Tuesday morning and may have observed a silver Renault Megane driving beforehand, or witnessed the collision, to please get in touch."