A 13-year-old girl has been charged with wilful fireraising after a fire at a derelict school in Glasgow.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze, which broke out at about 15:50 on Monday, at the former Howford Primary School on Crookston Road.

People in the local area were warned to keep windows closed and diversions were put in place as huge plumes of smoke rose above the city.

Two people were also evacuated from a nearby building as a precaution.

Police Scotland confirmed the teenager will be the subject of a report to the Scottish Children's Reporter Administration.