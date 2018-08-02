Trouble flares ahead of Ibrox game
- 2 August 2018
The emergency services have been called to deal with violence outside Ibrox before Rangers' game against Osijek.
Images posted on social media appeared to show fans of the Croatian club attacking Rangers fans in streets close to the stadium.
Eye-witnesses have reported casualties being taken from the scene by ambulance.
Police Scotland could not be contacted.