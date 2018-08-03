Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place near Keir Hardie Avenue in Holytown

A 15-year-old boy who killed a man with a single punch has avoided a custodial sentence after a judge called the case "exceptional".

The teenager hit Jack Wilson, 20, in a street in Holytown, North Lanarkshire, on 14 October last year.

Mr Wilson died in hospital two days later from injuries sustained when his head hit the ground.

Judge Lady Scott sentenced the boy, who cannot be named, to a two-and-a-half-year community payback order.

The High Court in Edinburgh had heard how the attack happened after the schoolboy, who pleaded guilty to culpable homicide, received a phone call from his "distressed" girlfriend.

She claimed Mr Wilson had kissed and touched her and believed he was following her after she ran away.

The boy struck the victim with one punch and aimed a kicked at him, although this did not result in any injury.

The court heard he later returned to check on Mr Wilson and called an ambulance when he found him still on the ground.

'Minimal violence'

He later confessed to his parents and voluntarily went to a police station the next day.

Lady Scott said: "I am satisfied you had no intention to cause such serious injury."

The judge said that in sentencing she had to take into account, first and foremost, that he was still a child.

She said she also took account of his immaturity at the time of the fatal attack and added: "The violence involved was minimal."

"Your victim was 20 years old and he had his whole life ahead of him," said Lady Scott, adding that his close-knit family have been left devastated.

Lady Scott said it was clear from all the background information she had received that the schoolboy was generally of good character but had also suffered tragic family circumstances.

She said the boy, who had no previous record of offending, had also expressed "profound remorse" for the crime and accepted full responsibility for his conduct.