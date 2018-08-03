Image copyright Google Image caption The men threatened staff at the Greggs shop with a knife

Two armed robbers escaped with a four-figure sum of money after threatening staff at a Greggs bakery shop in Glasgow.

The thieves produced a knife after entering the store in Budhill Avenue, Shettleston, at about 17:50 on Thursday.

They made off in a gold or orange-coloured car.

Police said two members of staff were badly shaken but not injured during the incident.

The first suspect is described as white and of thin build. He was wearing a blue hooded top, pale blue jeans and black trainers.

The second suspect was wearing a blue hooded top and jeans.

Both men had blue scarves covering their faces.

Det Sgt Colin Kilgour appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

He said: "Officers have been out in the area carrying out house-to-house inquiries and studying CCTV footage to gather more information on this incident and trace the two men responsible."