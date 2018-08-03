Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Violent clashes broke out near Ibrox stadium

Two Croatian football fans were stabbed during violence before Rangers played Osijek in Glasgow.

Up to 60 people were involved in the trouble in Govan, near Ibrox Stadium, before the Europa League game.

The male victims, aged 24 and 40, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The 24-year-old has been released while the other awaits tests.

Officers were called to Edmiston Drive, at its junction with Paisley Road West, just after 19:00 on Thursday.

Flares were let off during the clashes and eyewitnesses said bottles and rocks were also launched.

Image copyright Marianne Chirray

One video posted online shows a man being kicked and punched by two men as he lay on the ground.

Officers are trawling private and public space CCTV in a bid to map the movements of the suspects, many of whom wore dark hooded tops to conceal their identities.

The force appealed for witnesses or anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage of the clashes to contact them.

Ch Insp Alan Bowater said: "Supporters of both sides should be able to attend a football match without getting caught up in violence and disorder. Also, innocent members of the public should not have to be faced with the threat of encountering it.

'Reckless behaviour'

"The individuals involved must be tracked down and held to account and Police Scotland will use every resource at its disposal to put a stop to this reckless behaviour.

"I would like to reassure members of the public that we take their safety extremely seriously and sufficient resources will be deployed at future games to tackle anti-social behaviour and violence."

Rangers progressed to the next round after the match ended 1-1 to give Steven Gerrard's side a 2-1 win on aggregate.

Last weekend a mass brawl broke out near Glasgow Central Station after a pre-season friendly between Rangers and Wigan.