Fire alarm at Glasgow 2018 venue
- 4 August 2018
Fire appliances were sent to the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow after an automatic alarm was triggered.
2018 European Championship Gymnastics events were being held at the SSE Hydro at the time.
The alarm was triggered shortly after 16:00.
No one was injured during the incident.