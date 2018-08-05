Airport disruption ends as water is restored

Image copyright Llauren Mulveyy Image caption Local residents said the burst sounded like an explosion

Scottish Water says supplies have been restored after a burst water main in Paisley affected toilets and catering at Glasgow Airport.

The company said a repair team had fixed two burst water mains at Wallace Street in Paisley and at Inchinnan in Renfrewshire.

The problems, which occurred on Friday and Saturday, disrupted supplies and led to discoloured water for some.

Glasgow Airport said its services had now returned to normal.

In a statement, Scottish Water said engineers had repaired a 24-inch trunk main in Inchinnan near the M8 motorway.

'Double-burst'

The team then responded to a secondary burst main at Wallace Street in Paisley.

The spokesman said: "We'd like to thank customers for their patience whilst this challenging double-burst repair work took place.

"We recognise the inconvenience this will have caused and our teams worked as quickly as possible. Customers may notice some discolouration and low pressure while the system recovers and normal service returns."

Glasgow Airport tweeted to passengers that: "The burst water mains have now been repaired and our water supply has been restored.

"Thank you to all our passengers and staff for their patience and support. Today's flight schedules have not been affected."