Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place on Union Street

A 43-year-old man has been seriously assaulted in the centre of Glasgow.

The attack took place at about 02:30 outside the Calabash Restaurant on Union Street. The victim was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The suspected has been described as an Asian man in his early to mid-20s, about 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and with black hair.

He was wearing a red sports-style zipped top. Police have asked for witnesses to contact them.

Det Con Victoria Shanley said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in Glasgow city centre in the early hours of this morning who may have seen something that can help us with our investigation.

"At this point we don't know why the attack happened and therefore any small piece of information may be able to help us.

"Our officers are checking CCTV and speaking to those in the area where the attack took place but want to speak to anyone who may have been nearby at the time."