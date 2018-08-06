Police at scene of 'stabbing' in Clydebank
- 6 August 2018
Police are at the scene of an incident in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.
It has been reported that a man died after being stabbed near the Cleddans Bar in Kilbowie Road on Sunday night. Another person is thought to have been seriously injured.
A police incident vehicle has been set up in the area, near the William Hill bookmakers.