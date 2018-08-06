Glasgow & West Scotland

Police at scene of 'stabbing' in Clydebank

  • 6 August 2018
Police officer at scene

Police are at the scene of an incident in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

It has been reported that a man died after being stabbed near the Cleddans Bar in Kilbowie Road on Sunday night. Another person is thought to have been seriously injured.

A police incident vehicle has been set up in the area, near the William Hill bookmakers.

