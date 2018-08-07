Image caption The baby was pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow

Detectives are investigating the death of a six-month-old girl after she fell ill in Glasgow.

The baby was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the alarm was raised at her home in Castlemilk on Monday.

Police said the baby later died and a post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are trying to establish the full circumstances.