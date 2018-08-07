Glasgow & West Scotland

Emergency response to Clarkston stabbing report

  • 7 August 2018

Emergency services have been called out amid reports of a stabbing incident in East Renfrewshire.

According to social media, at least one person was wounded when a group of teenagers were attacked in Clarkston shortly after 20:00.

A large number students had gathered in Overlee Park to celebrate their exam results.

Police Scotland confirmed an incident was ongoing.

Related Topics