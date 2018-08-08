Image copyright Google Image caption The van was stopped on the M74 near Abington in South Lanarkshire

A drugs courier who was caught with cannabis and cocaine worth more than £600,000 on the streets has been jailed for six years.

Police recovered 20kg of cannabis after they stopped Gerrard Molloy, 44, in a van heading north on the M74 near Abington, South Lanarkshire.

A further three-and-a-quarter kilos of cocaine were found at his home in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

Molly admitted being concerned in the supply of Class B and Class A drugs.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard both offences were aggravated by a link with serious organised crime.

Judge Lady Scott told Molloy: "You were acting as a courier for an organised crime group.

"Whilst your role was not a leading one, these offences involved substantial amounts of drugs."

'Bigger than expected'

The court heard that police put Molloy under surveillance after they received intelligence that he was operating as a drugs courier.

They learnt that he was heading north on the motorway in a Ford Transit van on 29 December last year and he was stopped near the Abington junction.

Two large cardboard boxes containing vacuum-packed bags of herbal cannabis were found inside.

After Molloy was detained, officers went to his house and found the cocaine along with two sets of scales, £370 in cash and the parts for a hydraulic press.

The court heard that the cocaine had the potential to make £325,000 on the streets and the cannabis up to £300,000.

Defence counsel George Gebbie said Molloy was experiencing financial difficulties at the time and had been offered £1,000 to become involved.

Mr Gebbie said: "Once he got involved, he realised the operation was much bigger than he expected."