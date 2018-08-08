Image copyright Google Image caption One of the men was found dead in Castle Road, Newton Mearns

Detectives are treating the deaths of two men found in properties less than half a mile apart as unexplained.

Police were called to Castle Road in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, at about 15:15 on Sunday after a 29-year-old man was found dead.

Officers later found the body of a 28-year-old man in a property in nearby Moorhill Crescent.

The cause of both deaths has yet to be established but one line of inquiry is that they may be drugs-related.