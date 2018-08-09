Image copyright Facebook Image caption John Mitchell and brother Scott were both found dead on Sunday

Two men found dead in properties less than half a mile apart in East Renfrewshire were brothers.

The body of John Mitchell, 29, was discovered in Castle Road in Newton Mearns at about 15:15 on Sunday.

A short time later his brother Scott, 28, was found in a property in nearby Moorhill Crescent.

Police Scotland said the cause of both deaths was yet to be established but one line of inquiry was that they may be drugs-related.

An R.I.P John & Scott GoFundMe page set up to help the family has so far raised more than £2,000.

The appeal states: "As you are all aware this is a very hard time for the family and as a community I thought we could come together and help take some of the stress off no matter how small it is in the severity of things.

"Please donate what you can you help the family every little helps.

"Rest easy boys you were loved by many."

Tributes have also been paid to the brothers on social media.

Police are treating the deaths as unexplained.