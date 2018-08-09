Glasgow & West Scotland

Probe after panel falls from 10th floor of hospital

  • 9 August 2018
Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
Image caption The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital opened in 2015

An investigation is taking place after a panel fell from the 10th floor of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

It is understood it shattered near the front entrance on Thursday morning but no-one was injured.

An NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) spokesman said damage was being assessed and repaired.

The £842m QEUH opened in April 2015 and featured in the BBC series Scotland's Superhospital.

An NHSGGC spokesman said: "An external decorative panel this morning fell from the 10th floor of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital building.

"Fortunately no-one was hurt and the area was immediately secured.

"Facilities staff are on site to assess and repair the damage.

"It is not at this time clear why this happened."

