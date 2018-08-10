Death of baby girl in Glasgow remains unexplained
- 10 August 2018
A post-mortem examination has failed to determine what caused the death of a six-month-old baby in Glasgow.
The girl was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after she fell ill at her home in Castlemilk on Monday.
Police Scotland said the death was still being treated as unexplained.
It is understood further tests will be required to establish how the baby died.