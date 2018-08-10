Image copyright PA Image caption Police on patrol in the park on Wednesday

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a large-scale disturbance at a park in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire.

Three 16-year-old boys were taken to hospital following the incident in Overlee Park on 20:15 on Tuesday.

More than 100 pupils were said to gathered to celebrate their exam results when the incident happened.

Police Scotland confirmed an 18-year-old man has been arrested but a court date has not been set.

The injured teenagers were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A force spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are continuing to trace individuals involved in the disturbance."