Image copyright Reuters Image caption The police helicopter crashed into The Clutha roof on 29 November 2013

A fatal accident inquiry into the Clutha helicopter crash in Glasgow is to be held next year.

Ten people died and 31 others were injured when a police helicopter crashed into the roof of the Glasgow pub on 29 November 2013.

The inquiry will formally begin at Hampden Park on 8 April 2019. The first preliminary hearing will be held at the stadium on 3 October this year.

The Crown Office previously said there there would be no criminal proceedings.

Investigators found that fuel transfer switches on the helicopter were turned off at the time of the crash.

The helicopter crew who were killed in the crash were pilot David Traill, PC Tony Collins and PC Kirsty Nelis.

Image caption (Top: left to right) David Traill; Pc Kirsty Nelis; Pc Tony Collins; Gary Arthur; Samuel McGhee (Bottom: left to right) Colin Gibson; Robert Jenkins; Mark O'Prey; John McGarrigle; Joe Cusker

Seven customers in the Clutha pub also died. They were John McGarrigle, Mark O'Prey, Gary Arthur, Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Samuel McGhee and Joe Cusker.

A report published in 2015 by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the pilot did not follow emergency protocol and flew on despite low fuel warnings.

It said fuel transfer pumps were turned off and a controlled landing was not achieved for "unknown reasons".

The Crown Office previously said that following a wide-ranging investigation, which involved the consideration of a "significant volume of documentation" and detailed statements from witnesses, it had concluded there was no evidence to justify criminal proceedings.

Families of those killed and injured in the disaster have criticised the delay in beginning the inquiry.

Clutha timeline:

29 November 2013: Police helicopter crashes on Clutha bar in Glasgow killing 10 people.

9 December 2013: AAIB preliminary report finds there was 95 litres of fuel onboard the aircraft.

14 February 2014: AAIB special report finds both engines "flamed out". One of the fuel tanks was empty, while a second contained 0.4 litres. A third contained 75 litres, but transfer pumps to take this fuel to the other two engine tanks were switched off.

23 October 2015: AAIB final report finds main cause of accident to be mismanagement of the fuel system by the pilot.

24 November 2017: Fatal accident inquiry announced.