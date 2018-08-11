Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked on Govan Road, near to Govan Road, near to Broomloan Road

A man was slashed on the head after he was attacked by a gang as he walked along a Glasgow street.

Police Scotland said the 53-year-old victim was targeted about 00:25 on Friday on Govan Road, near to Broomloan Road, Govan.

He was taken by ambulance to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and has since been released.

The man had been out for the night and was heading to meet up with his brother when he was assaulted.

Det Sergt Nick Gribben said: "At this time we have no indication as to why he was targeted and we know already from our house to house inquiries that there was a disturbance in the street, so we would appeal to anyone who was either in the area and saw what happened or who has any information that will assist our investigation to come forward.

"At the moment the only description of the attackers was that they were maybe in their 20s."