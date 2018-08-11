Image caption The protestors gathered outside BBC Scotland's Glasgow HQ on Saturday afternoon

Protestors have gathered outside BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow demonstrating against what they describe as "BBC bias".

More than 200 people took part in the rally at Pacific Quay on Saturday.

Organisers said the BBC did not "represent the voices of the people of Scotland".

A BBC Scotland spokesman said the leaders of the protest declined an offer to come inside and speak to senior managers at the organisation.

The protestors waved saltires and anti-BBC banners and heard a range of speeches.

David McGuinness, one of the organisers, said: "BBC Scotland does not speak to the people, it speaks at the people.

"It is London's voice in Scotland. It does not represent the voices of the people of Scotland. It is just a branch office of London."

He called for broadcasting to be devolved to Scotland and said that Scotland should have its own broadcaster.

A BBC Scotland spokesman said: "We offered the leaders of the protest the opportunity to come in to the building to enter into dialogue with senior managers at BBC Scotland but they declined the offer."