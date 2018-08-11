Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Colin Rutherford, from Irvine, was riding a Harley Davidson near the junction with Floak Quarry when the accident happened

A 59-year-old biker has died in a crash with a tractor on the A77 in Ayrshire.

Colin Rutherford, from Irvine, was riding a Harley Davidson near the junction with Floak Quarry when the accident happened about 09:00 on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but he died at the scene.

The 60-year-old man driving the John Deere tractor did not require medical treatment. Police have appealed for witnesses.

The road was closed for about six hours for investigations.

Sgt Cat Gibbons said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw either vehicle being driven prior to the crash, who has not already given details to the police, to come forward.

"You may have driven past shortly before it happened and have dash-cam footage and therefore we would also ask you to think back, where were you - check your footage. You may have information that can help us in our inquiries."