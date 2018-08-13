Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Thomas Lamont sold the pills to Zoe Bremner after being contacted on Facebook

A teenager has admitted selling ecstasy to a 14-year-old girl who died after taking the drug.

Thomas Lamont, 18, sold Zoe Bremner and her two friends six tablets for £45 in Drumchapel, Glasgow, on 10 June last year.

The friends fell ill after taking the pills at a flat in the Cowcaddens area of city.

An ambulance was called but Zoe was pronounced dead minutes after paramedics arrived.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death was ecstasy intoxication.

Lamont, from Knightswood, Glasgow, pled guilty at the city's sheriff court to being concerned in supply of the Class A drug.

Another 18-year-old, Stephen Selkirk from Yoker, also pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of ecstasy to four 15-year-olds between 14 April and 15 May last year in the Yoker and Drumchapel areas.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Zoe Bremner and two friends bought six pills from Thomas Lamont

The court heard Zoe and her friends had agreed to try a new "stronger" ecstasy tablet called capital hardcore.

Zoe said she could get the tablets from Lamont, and used someone else's phone to call him using Facebook messenger.

Procurator fiscal depute Niall Macdonald said: "Lamont agreed to sell six tablets to Zoe Bremner for £45 and they arranged to meet at the flyover at Duntreath Drive.

"After the call, Zoe informed the others of the arrangement."

She and two others made their way there, and a message was sent from Lamont saying "Be rapid."

Mr Macdonald said Zoe and the two others went to a flat at Dundasvale Court at about 20:00, and while there shared the six ecstasy tablets.

Zoe took two, while one 15-year-old girl took one-and-a-half tablets and the other took two-and-a-half.

Mr Macdonald said one girl claimed to feel the effects of the drug about 15 minutes later and "a short time later" Zoe was helped to the bathroom as she was "unable to walk".

Taking a fit

He said: "Zoe became increasingly agitated and aggressive and subsequently appeared to be taking a fit.

"They all lifted Zoe into the bedroom and put her on the bed.

"Soon after the emergency services were contacted and arrived at 12.49am.

"No vital signs were present and Zoe was pronounced deceased minutes later."

Sheriff Johanna Johnston QC deferred sentence until next month for reports and continued bail.

She said: "Each of you has accepted your guilt of a very serious offence.

"This court has repeatedly said that people who deal in drugs, in particular Class A drugs will face severe punishment.

"This case is all to clear an example of just how risky it is for young people to be taking active substances.

"Zoe Bremner, you heard, died very quickly from ingesting MDMA - that risk is always there, that's why the court deals seriously with these cases."