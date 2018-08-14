Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Kevin Bishop has not been seen since 27 July

Police have confirmed human remains discovered at an address in Paisley are those of a man who has been missing since last month.

Kevin Bishop, 32, was last seen in the Renfrewshire town's Well Street on 27 July and was formally reported missing on 4 August.

The force said Mr Bishop's family had been made aware of the development.

A police spokeswoman said: "A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with his death."

The man is expected to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court later on Tuesday.

The remains were discovered on Monday at an address in Schaw Road in the Gallowhill area.