Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Leigh McCracken was last seen on 25 July at Eastwood Health Centre

Detectives are treating the death of a man in East Renfrewshire as unexplained.

The body of Leigh McCracken, 37, was found in a house on Anderson Drive, Newton Mearns, about 14:20 on Friday.

Police said a post mortem examination has been carried out but inquiries were continuing to establish the exact cause of death.

Officers are trying to map Mr McCracken's last movements and have been reviewing CCTV footage.

Det Insp Craig McPhail said: "The last confirmed sighting we have of Leigh was on Wednesday 25 July at Eastwood Health Centre.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen him or heard from Leigh either on this date or after."

As well as studying CCTV, officers have been making door-to-door inquiries in the area.