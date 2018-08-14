Man faces trial accused of attempted murder of baby in Clydebank
A man is to stand trial charged with trying to kill a 10-month old girl in West Dunbartonshire.
William Robertson, 21, faced the allegation at the High Court in Glasgow.
He denies attempting to murder the child at a flat in Clydebank last September.
The charge includes an accusation the girl was repeatedly struck on the head and body or thrown.
Mr Robertson faces a separate allegation that he did "wilfully expose" the child in a manner "likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health".
It is claimed he drank alcohol and smoked "controlled substances".
Mr Robertson, also of Clydebank, is further accused of a drugs charge and assault.
The judge, Lady Dorrian, fixed a trial date for November and the case is expected to last up to six days.