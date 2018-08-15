Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the incident happened about 17:30 on Tuesday

Detectives are hunting a man who tried to abduct a woman at a pedestrian crossing in Glasgow during rush hour.

The 21-year-old victim was on St George's Road, next to the M8, when the suspect approached her at about 17:30 on Tuesday.

Police said he held on to her and made threats, including some of a sexual nature, before trying to direct her towards a nearby parked car.

The woman was able to escape but left extremely upset, police said.

Officers are treating the incident as an abduction as the man grabbed onto her.

Det Sgt Stephen Palmer said: "This was a distressing incident for the woman and I would urge anyone who was in the area, at what was a busy time of the day, to get in touch.

"I am keen to hear from a group of people who are believed to have witnessed the abduction, particularly a woman with short dark hair and a pink and black chequered shirt."

The suspect is described as black, aged 25 to 35, about 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in and of athletic build.

He had black tight curly short hair, stubble, a silver brace on his lower teeth and was wearing a dark jacket and light trousers.