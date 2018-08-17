Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard McGurk targeted his victims in Cambuslang on 2 November last year

A man who tried to rape two women within the space of 40 minutes has been given a life sentence.

David McGurk, 35, admitted targeting his victims in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, on 2 November last year.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the two incidents took place within five miles of each other, between 23:00 and 23:40.

McGurk, who pleaded guilty in February, was under supervision at the time for assaulting a woman with a knife in 2015.

The judge, Lady Rae, placed McGurk on an order for lifelong restriction - which is similar to a life sentence.

He was given a punishment sentence of 26 months but will only be released when the Parole Board for Scotland is satisfied he no longer presents a danger to the public

'Frightening and traumatic'

Lady Rae said: "Both women were strangers to you and both offences were committed within an hour of each other.

"The attacks were violent in nature, though fortunately each woman was able to fight you off.

"However, their experience at your hands must have been frightening and traumatic.

"These offences were committed while you were under supervision.

"I consider you present a serious risk to the public, and mainly to women."

The court heard that McGurk, who has a number of complex mental health issues, has concerning behaviour towards women and had also began to access pornography, some of which depicted sexual violence.

He blamed his behaviour on red wine.

Solicitor advocate Ali Murray, defending said: "He has no intention of attacking a woman again and no intention of drinking alcohol again."

Ripped clothing

McGurk's first victim, a 28-year-old woman, was walking her dog and talking to a friend on the phone when he approached her at 23:00 and said: "Hello".

She took no notice but became aware of someone running behind her.

The woman was then dragged to the ground and McGurk ripped clothing and touched her breast.

She began to scream but he put his hand over her mouth and ordered her to be quiet.

The court heard she managed to scratch McGurk's face and draw blood.

During the struggle he lost his grip and the woman managed to run off.

His second victim, a 23-year-old woman, was attacked as she walked back from buying a takeaway at around 23:40.

She noticed the accused in front of her and as she passed him said: "Hiya, are you out for a walk tonight?"

McGurk replied: "Am following you" and hit her on the right cheek with his left hand.

He then grabbed her breasts and tried unsuccessfully to pull her to the ground.

She managed to run away and asked the concierge at a nearby block of flats to phone the police.