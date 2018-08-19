Image copyright Google

A man has been seriously assaulted in a midnight attack at a takeaway food shop.

The 40-year-old had just left Chillies on Lanark High Street when another man started to hit him with a metal pole.

The injured man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital, where he was treated for serious head injuries.

Police officers investigating the "targeted" assault have issued a description of the suspect and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

The suspect is 5ft 11in, has short dark hair and is clean shaven. He was wearing a black tracksuit with a motif design.

Det Con Gerry Hattie said: "This was a targeted and brutal assault on the victim who has been left in a serious condition is hospital.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Lanark High Street around midnight and may have witnessed what happened, or noticed a man matching the above description, to please get in touch."