Scot placed on FBI's 'most wanted' list

A Scot accused of running a precious metals fraud scheme in the US has been placed on the FBI's "most wanted" list.

Glasgow-born James Ward, 65, is alleged to have offered investors bogus deals involving precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum.

The FBI allege he received about $400,000 (£314,000) from at least 12 investors between September 2007 and March 2010.

He went on the run after being charged in Florida with wire fraud in 2012.

The FBI states on its website: "Ward allegedly operated an entity called Kastle & Hawk, Inc., which solicited investors to buy precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum on a leveraged basis.

"Instead of investing the approximately $400,000 Ward received from at least 12 investors, Ward allegedly used the money for his own personal use and benefit.

"No precious metals were ever acquired for investors."

The FBI lists Mr Ward's occupation as "securities broker". It also describes him as blond but "may change his hair colour frequently".

The agency added that Mr Ward, who has previously lived in Miami Beach, may travel to the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico.