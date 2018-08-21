Image copyright Google Image caption Wright will be sentenced next month

A drug dealer once ordered to give up his expensive art collection has been convicted of a major cannabis seizure.

Robert Wright, 55, was arrested after police raided an industrial yard in Glasgow's east end and seized £1.73m worth of cannabis.

Detectives working on Operation Croupier found a van which had been converted into a mobile drugs lab.

Wright faces a lengthy prison sentence after he admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

In 2007 he hit the headlines after he was caught with £2.88m of heroin, one of Scotland's biggest ever consignments of the drug.

He was later jailed for eight years and then stripped of assets under Proceeds of Crimes Laws.

Howson painting

This included a Peter Howson painting, Study for the Opera Don Giovanni, as well as seven works by Scots artist Frank McFadden.

A dozen luxury watches including Armani, Breitling and Raymond Weil models were also confiscated.

A decade later the High Court in Glasgow heard Wright was placed under surveillance with a number of associates.

On 13 December last year he was spotted driving a Mercedes into a yard in Dennistoun, Glasgow.

Two other men, Brian McCulley, 39, and Peter Ewing, 53, then turned up in a Ford Mondeo.

The men stood chatting at the open boot of the car before McCulley and Ewing left.

The pair were eventually held near Lochwinnoch train station in Renfrewshire and officers recovered 38kg of cannabis and cannabis resin in the Ford.

'White powder'

Wright, of the city's Milton area, was again spotted near the yard that day.

He was also held, but made no comment.

Officers then witnessed a fourth man, Terence Connelly, 31, drive another Mercedes into the site.

Police swooped as he stood at the entrance of a metal shipping container that had "traces of white powder" on its floor.

The court heard a Ford Transit was parked at the site.

Prosecutor Duncan McPhie said: "Police searched it and found that it contained a press.

"It appeared that the van was being used to adulterate and package controlled drugs.

"In addition to the press and multiple packages of cocaine, officers found cutting agents, a sieve, a mask and a blender."

Forensic evidence

Significant quantities of cannabis and resin were also found inside a silver Volkswagen van.

Mr McPhie: "Forensic evidence was recovered linking this van to Wright."

A haul of cocaine and other drug items was also found in one of the containers.

The total potential value of the drugs seized in the raids was £1.73m.

McCulley, from Baillieston, and Ewing, from Bridgeton, both Glasgow, pleaded guilty to the same charges as Wright.

Connelly, from the city's Robroyston area, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

They were also remanded as sentencing was deferred for reports.

Wright and Connelly will also face a Proceeds of Crime hearing.