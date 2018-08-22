Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell Image caption A number of protests have been held by residents since the fire on 15 June

Residents cut off from their homes after the Mackintosh building fire should finally be allowed access to them this weekend.

It is understood the large cordon, which has been in place since the Glasgow School of Art blaze on 15 June, will be reduced on Saturday.

But a number of residents at the western end will still be unable to access their homes.

Garnethill locals have held a number of protests over the cordon.

A council spokesman said: "Dismantling and stabilisation works on the Mackintosh building have reached a point where a substantial part of the building should soon be considered safe.

"As a result, we hope to be able to reduce the cordon to a point where residents and businesses to the east of the Mackintosh building (Dalhousie Street) and on the south side of Sauchiehall Street will be able to return to their properties.

"Clearly, residents and businesses will have views about how that process should take place - and we are meeting directly with those involved to discuss that."

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell Image caption The dismantling process is ongoing after the iconic building was devastated by fire for the second time in four years

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell Image caption The renovated Mackintosh library had been due to reopen next year after it was destroyed by a blaze in May 2014

On Tuesday Govan Law Centre (GLC) confirmed it was seeking a judicial review of the risk assessment process before the cordon was erected around the site.

Since the fire residents have been denied short visits to their homes to collect passports, car keys, medicines and childrens' toys.

Govan Law Centre said 33 homes have been cut off and claimed 55 Sauchiehall Street businesses are at risk of going bust.

Mike Dailly, GLC solicitor advocate, branded the treatment of residents and local businesses as "unacceptable".

But Glasgow City Council said its priority was getting residents and businesses back to their properties safely.

Prof Tom Inns, director of The Glasgow School of Art, said: "We agree that enabling the community to return to their homes and businesses as soon as possible is the priority, which is why we are working seven days a week to make the Mackintosh Building safe and stable."