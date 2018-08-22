Image copyright Google Image caption The alarm was raised near Merkland Recreation Centre in Kirkintilloch

A man is in a serious condition after taking blue tablets he found near a park.

Police said he became unwell near Merkland Recreation Centre in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.

A force spokeswoman said officers established the man had taken tablets he found lying nearby.

He was taken to hospital after the alarm was raised on Tuesday afternoon and staff have described his condition as serious but stable.

Officers searched the area and found a bag of round blue-coloured tablets which are currently being analysed to establish what they are.

Police warned people not to take any tablets they may pick up and said they could cause "considerable harm".

Sgt Saul Gadsden said: "We are carrying out inquiries into how this bag of tablets was left lying in a public place and how long it was lying there for.

"If ingested, these tablets could cause considerable harm, especially to children.

"There is no safe way to take drugs and at this time I would urge anyone who may have picked up any of these tablets not to take them, or if anyone has taken them then please seek medical advice."