A man has admitted threatening to slit police officers' throats "like sushi" and "chop them up".

The alarm was raised after Eric Black blocked the path of a runner on Overton Road in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, and brandished a meat cleaver at them.

Black, 29, was later found by police in a garden and spat in an officer's face during his arrest.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard he then threatened officers on his way to the police station.

Black, from Cambuslang, admitted having the blade on 22 May in the town's Overton Road and Cedar Court.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting PC James Petrie and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards him and his colleague, PC Paul Blair.

'Spotted in garden'

The court heard that about 19:40 a resident of Overton Road saw Black staggering on the pavement, heading towards his house.

Procurator fiscal depute Derek Buchanan said: "The householder and his partner then observed a jogger go past their property towards Black who was outside their neighbour's property.

"They then saw Black block the path of the jogger and cause him to come to a halt.

"The next thing they saw was Black brandishing a knife towards the jogger, with the blade above waist-height pointing outwards."

The couple said the blade looked like a meat cleaver and that Black waved it erratically on the road before he walked away with it in his jeans.

Mr Buchanan said PCs Blair and Petrie carried out a search of the local area and went to Black's grandmother's house on Cedar Court, his last known address.

They then spotted him in a neighbour's garden.

Mr Buchanan added: "The police officers handcuffed Black to the rear while he was in the prone position and brought him to his feet.

"Black then looked at constable Petrie and spat on his face, striking him on the bottom left of his face."

'Pretty boy'

The officers then put a spit hood on Black as their colleagues arrived to help.

His grandmother pointed police in the direction of a bin where they found the meat cleaver .

The court heard it had a blade of nearly 6.5 inches.

Black was taken in a police car to Cathcart Police office but during the course of the journey he shouted: "I'll slit your throat like sushi, pretty boy" and "You're all monsters, picking on a wee boy, wait till I get out, I'm gonnae chop you up."

He was kept in police custody for his appearance at court the following day.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie deferred sentence until next month and remanded Black in custody.