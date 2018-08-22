Image copyright Holly McCormack Image caption Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Silverburn

Silverburn shopping centre near Glasgow has been evacuated after a number of people were reported feeling unwell.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at the complex about 12:40 on Wednesday.

It is understood the problem, at the Tesco end of the centre, may have been caused by paint fumes which were circulated through an air vent.

A number of people are being treated by paramedics at the scene for breathing difficulties as a precaution.

Image copyright Linsey Hanna Image caption The alarm was raised about 12:40 on Wednesday

One woman who was in the centre earlier tweeted: "In silverburn over an hour ago myself and lots of others went into fits of spontaneous coughing, reported this to a silverburn staff member. Do you have any explanation @shopsilverburn?"

The centre did not reply to the post but later used its own Twitter account to provide an update on the situation.

It said: "We've temporarily evacuated Silverburn as a precautionary measure and the emergency services are in attendance. The safety of our customers and staff is always our number one priority. We will keep you updated on the situation."