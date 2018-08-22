A man who raped a woman and had sex with a 14-year-old girl has been jailed for eight years.

Stuart Cairns, 65, committed the offences between November 1986 and December 1991 at addresses in Glasgow.

Cairns, of Glasgow, was also placed on the sex offenders register when he appeared before the city's High Court.

Judge Lady Rae told him: "You have shown absolutely no remorse whatsoever for your appalling behaviour towards these two women."