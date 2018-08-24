Image copyright Police Scotland/ Google Image caption The man was captured on CCTV on Rashielee Avenue, Erskine

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault of a woman in Renfrewshire.

The victim was attacked as she walked along the path on Rashielee Avenue, Erskine, around 03:20 on 15 July.

The path is a popular thoroughfare with locals and police urged anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Ian Ross said: "This was a very distressing experience for the woman who was out walking in the area."

"We have made several appeals following this incident and a number of people have been spoken to but we are still keen to hear from anyone else who was in the area that night and would encourage them to come forward.

"The man in the photo was seen on CCTV nearby and so it's possible he saw what happened or may have vital information that could help us with our inquiry."