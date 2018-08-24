Image copyright Google Image caption The alarm was raised in Arnott Drive, Coatbridge about 11:30 on Thursday

A man is critically ill after was stabbed during a disturbance in North Lanarkshire which spilled from a flat onto a street.

The 28-year-old victim was found bleeding in Arnott Drive, Coatbridge about 11:30 on Thursday.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are checking CCTV in the area.

Detectives said a number of residents witnessed the incident and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police have not confirmed if one or more attackers were involved.

The victim is being treated at Monklands Hospital.

Det Insp Cameron Miller said: "We know there was an altercation in the flat which carried on into the street.

"Inquiries have shown that there were a number of people at their windows who may have witnessed the incident.

"I am appealing for them to contact police with any information on what they may have seen.

"A young man is in a critical condition and it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible for the attack."