Man in court over attempted murder of woman in flat
- 24 August 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a 51-year-old woman in a Glasgow flat.
The woman was found with serious injuries in Southbrae Gardens, in the Jordanhill area of the city, about 18:30 on Wednesday.
Kyle Morrison, 20, made no plea or declaration when he appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Mr Morrison, of Glasgow, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.