Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell Image caption Residents and businesses have held several protests after being denied access to their homes and premises

The cordon around the Mackintosh building will be relaxed on Saturday allowing residents access to their homes for the first time in 10 weeks.

Glasgow City Council confirmed work would begin to reduce the restrictions around the art school and other buildings on Sauchiehall Street.

Several protests have been held over the cordon since the building was devastated by fire on 15 June.

But on Friday the council said it would be lifted in two stages.

More than 30 properties have been cut off since the fire and it has been claimed residents have been refused entry to collect items including passports, car keys, medicines and clothes.

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell Image caption Work to dismantle the iconic building is ongoing

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell Image caption The renovated Mackintosh library had been due to reopen next year after it was destroyed by a blaze in May 2014

On Friday, the council confirmed it would begin to reduce the safety cordon around the Glasgow School of Art and other buildings on Sauchiehall Street on Saturday morning.

A spokesman said: "Having assessed the building today, we can confirm the footway on the south side of Sauchiehall Street will reopen at 9.30am (Saturday), and the footway on the east side of Dalhousie Street will reopen at 9.30am on Monday August 27.

"However, we expect some access for residents on Dalhousie Street will still be possible from 10am on Saturday."

The spokesman said the access would be facilitated by Charing Cross Housing Association, which is working directly with tenants.

But when the cordon is scaled back a handful of businesses at the west end of the site, around the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Scott Street, will still be cut off.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The art school's Mackintosh building was undergoing restoration works after the previous fire in 2014

On Tuesday, Govan Law Centre (GLC) confirmed it was seeking a judicial review of the risk assessment process before the cordon was erected around the site.

Govan Law Centre said 33 homes had been cut off and claimed 55 Sauchiehall Street businesses were at risk of going bust.

Mike Dailly, GLC solicitor advocate, branded the treatment of residents and local businesses as "unacceptable".

But Glasgow City Council said its priority was getting residents and businesses back to their properties safely.

Prof Tom Inns, director of The Glasgow School of Art, said: "We agree that enabling the community to return to their homes and businesses as soon as possible is the priority, which is why we are working seven days a week to make the Mackintosh Building safe and stable."