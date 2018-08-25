Police chase drama amid firearm fears

Image copyright Google Image caption A car was stopped on Skipness Drive, leading to a number of road closures around the Clyde Tunnel.

Reports of a man with a firearm led to a police chase and number of closed roads in Glasgow on Friday.

The drama unfolded after police received a report of man in a blue Vauxhall Astra with what appeared to be a firearm.

He was spotted outside the Union Bar in Paisley Road West at about 21:00.

When police later stopped a similar vehicle being driven erratically on Skipness Drive, its occupants fled and the officers gave chase on foot.

Police Scotland said a number or roads in the surrounding area and the Clyde Tunnel were closed in connection with the incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the individuals involved and police are following a positive line enquiry," a spokeswoman added.