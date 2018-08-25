Image copyright Google Image caption The couple were walking beside the Forth and Clyde canal

A couple have been injured in an unprovoked attack by a group of men armed with bottles and a knife in Glasgow.

They were approached by seven men at about 19:30 on Friday while walking along the south footpath of the Forth and Clyde Canal near Balmore Road.

The group attacked the 35-year-old man, also injuring his 44-year-old partner when she tried to intervene.

They then fled towards Glentanar industrial estate.

The injured couple made their way to a bookmakers on Balmore Road, where an ambulance was called.

Both were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, with the man treated for a serious facial injury and a stab wound to his side.

'Despicable individuals'

Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

The woman was treated for injuries to her forehead and has since been released.

Det Con John Chesney from Maryhill CID said: "This was a violent and completely unprovoked attack and it is absolutely vital that we trace the despicable individuals involved.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of the canal, particularly a group of teenage girls who were congregated nearby and will have witnessed what happened, to get in touch."

The group of suspects are aged between 25 and 30 and speak with Scottish accents.

One of the men is 6ft with blonde hair and he was wearing a red jacket.