Image copyright Ian Sloan Image caption The Waverley was delayed at Helensburgh for a time, before breaking down near Greenock

The Waverley paddle steamer has broken down in the middle of the Clyde with hundreds of people on board.

Passengers have been told that the breakdown is due to technical problems.

It has been stuck between Greenock and Helensburgh for several hours.

Tommy Barnes, who is on board the steamer, told BBC Radio Scotland: "There are worse places to be stranded but after a while it does start to wear thin."

The Waverley set off from the centre of Glasgow at 10:00 on Saturday, and it was due to stop in Helensburgh, Dunoon and Rothesay.

However, it is understood the vessel began experiencing some difficulties at Helensburgh, where it was delayed.

Passengers were told that it would continue its journey to Rothesay but it would no longer be stopping at Dunoon.

Image copyright Colin Ritchie Image caption Some passengers chose to leave the paddle steamer at Dunoon

It is understood the vessel was carrying some people planning to spend the day at the Cowal Highland Gathering, near Dunoon.

All passengers were also given the option of leaving the boat at Helensburgh,

Mr Barnes said: "After that we set sail and we sailed for approximately 15 to 20 minutes before all engines seemed to cut out."

He said the boat had not moved between 13:30 and 17:00.

"There was an initial lull because people didn't know what to expect," he said. "But I'd say after two-and-a-half, three hours down the line, there is a bit of unrest aboard the ship."

He added: "The last we've been told is that tugs have been called on standby and engineers are trying to fix the problem."

Waverley Excursions could not be contacted for comment.