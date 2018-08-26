Image copyright Google Image caption The 59-year-old was attacked in Riverview Drive on Saturday night

Police are investigating a "vicious and brutal" attack which has left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

The 59-year-old was attacked by a man carrying a blade in the Govan area of Glasgow on Saturday night.

Officers say his attacker was wearing a Burberry cap and had a black scarf on the lower half of his face.

They have appealed for help in tracing a man and a woman who may have been with the victim at the time of the attack at 19:20 in Riverview Drive.

Det Sgt Nick Gribben said: "This was a vicious and brutal attack which has left the victim with significant injuries and extensive enquiries are underway to find the abhorrent individual responsible."

The victim is in a stable condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police believe a man and woman seen running from the scene may hold vital information.

"From enquiries carried out so far we understand that a man and a woman were possibly with the victim at the time of the incident and were seen running away," Det Sgt Gribben said.

Potential witnesses

"The man is described as white Scottish, in his 20s, and wearing a black hooded top, and the woman is described as being in her 50s or 60s and wearing an aqua coloured dress with a white cardigan.

"We would appeal to these people to come forward and tell us what they know about what happened."

He said officers had spoken to witnesses who reported speaking to a man and woman on nearby Paisley Road.

They said they had seen a black car - possibly a BMW - with black alloys driving away from the scene at speed.

"It is absolutely vital that this man and woman come forward and assist detectives with the investigation," Det Sgt Gibben added.

"We would also appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Riverview Drive and may have noticed a car driving off at speed, or a man matching the suspect's description running away, to please get in touch."

The attacker, who ran off in the direction of Springfield Quay, was white, tall and slim. He wore a Burberry cap, a black jacket, black jogging bottoms and a black scarf was wrapped round his face.