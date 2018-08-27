Image copyright Douglas Laing & Co

A new whisky distillery to be built on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow is to be named The Clutha Distillery.

The £10m distillery, operated by Douglas Laing & Co, will be the focal point of a 7.5-acre development at Pacific Quay.

A planning application has been submitted to Glasgow City Council and it is expected to open next summer.

The development will create 41 new jobs with the Douglas Laing workforce set to rise from 24 to 65.

The company said a single malt Scotch whisky to be produced at the distillery would also bear the name Clutha.

Douglas Laing's chief executive officer Chris Leggat said: "Douglas Laing has a long and proud association with Glasgow and the Clyde, with the city at the heart of the company.

"After careful consideration, the name was selected to reflect our proud heritage and the importance of the location."

Mr Leggat said the company was working with the owner of the former Clutha Bar in the city to see how it could support its music and arts charity.

The charity was set up after 10 people died and 31 others were injured when a police helicopter crashed into the roof of the Glasgow pub on 29 November 2013.

A fatal accident inquiry into the crash is to be held next year.