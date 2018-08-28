Glasgow & West Scotland

Exclusion zone set up around Ayr station due to nearby hotel being unsafe

  • 28 August 2018
Station Hotel Image copyright Google
Image caption Crumbling has been found in the roof of the old Station Hotel

An exclusion zone has been set up around Ayr station because a former hotel next to it has been deemed to be unsafe.

Contractors have found crumbling in the old Station Hotel roof, which South Ayrshire Council say poses a risk.

No services are running between Ayr and Girvan and there is a reduced service between Ayr and Glasgow Central.

ScotRail has apologised to customers and detailed the changes on its website.

